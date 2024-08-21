You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

With student mental health concerns on the rise, college leaders have turned their attention outward to campus facilities and the role space, light, sound and décor can play in student learning and healthy living. The focus on environmental wellness is also an inclusive effort, supporting students who struggle with sensory issues, including those with learning or developmental disabilities, and promotes universal design thinking.

In this episode, host Ashley Mowreader speaks with architecture and design experts Renae Mantooth, research lead in education, and Brad Robichaux, studio practice leader, from HKS, to discuss the science behind environmental wellness and how colleges are adapting to serve their students.

Later, hear from Lauren Kehoe, then–accessibility and accommodations librarian at New York University, about how NYU adapted a room in the library to create a safe space for neurodiverse students to study and destress.

