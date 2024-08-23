The University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio will soon merge into one institution, the UT system announced on Thursday.

The merger will bring together UTSA—a large research university with more than 34,000 students—and a nearby health-focused institution with a head count of around 3,500, according to the latest federal enrollment data. The move is expected to be completed by 2025, pending regulatory approval. UTSA president Taylor Eighmy is expected to lead the unified institution.

“The impact of a unified presence is undeniable, and Texas will benefit immensely from this integration, which among many benefits, will enable greater public impact and enhanced global competitiveness,” UT system chancellor James B. Milliken said in the merger announcement. “This initiative is about expanding and growing to align with the needs of the region and state, and to maximize the potential of two UT institutions that exist only miles apart.”

The integration of UTSA and UT Health San Antonio will create the third-largest research university in Texas in the state’s second-largest city, according to the announcement. Annual research expenditures at the combined institutions are expected to reach almost $470 million.