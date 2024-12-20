The Connecticut State College and University system is asking some community college employees to return money mistakenly paid to them two years ago because of a calculation error, NBC Connecticut reported.

During a meeting of the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities Board of Regents Faculty Advisory Committee on Dec. 13, it came out that a review of 2022 payments found hundreds of employees were overpaid.

“We’re talking about a couple of hundred folks and the amounts range up to $4,500, so people are about to be asked to repay to the system thousands of dollars that they were overpaid a couple years ago that they just identified,” Colena Sesanker, a nonvoting member of the board and a philosophy professor at Gateway Community College, said at the meeting.

A spokesperson for the system, which includes 12 community colleges, said a “significant number” of employees were affected by the mistake and were notified of the issue earlier this month. The payroll error was found during a review of payments to employees unionized under the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition, a group of Connecticut unions. The system is hiring an external auditing firm to review its payments over the last four years, which is expected to finish in early 2025.

“Once complete, we will notify any affected employees in writing and work closely with them to address the situation. To help ease any potential financial burden, we are committed to offering flexible repayment options,” the spokesperson said in a statement.