The chair of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees appeared to pressure employees to admit specific students, according to a report from The Assembly based on more than 100 pages of text messages it received through an open records request.

The North Carolina–focused news outlet reported that, over an eight-month period starting in October 2023, at least six board members “asked senior staff members at the university for information on specific applicants or the admissions process.” But board chair John Preyer’s texts particularly stuck out.

“I would like to see [redacted] in,” Preyer wrote to Chris McClure, the university’s liaison to the board, according to The Assembly (the university redacted chunks of the texts). The outlet reported that, in some messages, “Preyer urged McClure to talk with ‘Rachelle’—likely meaning Rachelle Feldman, the vice chancellor of enrollment.”

The outlet also reported that, at other points, Preyer wrote to McClure that “a little push would be nice,” asked “whether [redacted] could get a second look” and—upon hearing that no one was moved off a wait list—texted “that’s it—no fuck off or go to hell?”

Another trustee, Rob Bryan, asked Feldman directly multiple times about students’ chances of getting off a wait list, The Assembly reported. Neither Bryan nor Preyer returned Inside Higher Ed’s requests for comment Thursday.

Kevin Best, a Chapel Hill spokesperson, said no one at the university was available Thursday for an interview. He emailed a statement.

“Chapel Hill is committed to a rigorous and comprehensive admissions process that is based on integrity, fairness and opportunity for all student applicants,” Best wrote.

“There is no written policy outlining how anyone may contact the administration regarding admissions,” he added. He said it’s “common for board members to seek guidance from designees of the chancellor about admissions and other questions.”