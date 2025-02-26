You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Inside Higher Ed’s full 2025 Survey of College and University Presidents, conducted with Hanover Research, is out now. The survey picked the brains of 298 presidents of two- and four-year institutions, public and private, on the following timely issues:

General financial and economic confidence, plus mergers and acquisitions

Politics, policy and the 2024 election’s impact on higher education

Public perceptions of higher ed and the value of a degree

Campus speech, including recent student protests

Race on campus and the continuing impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 decision on affirmative action

How well institutions are handling the rise of artificial intelligence

Campus action toward environmental sustainability

Campus health and wellness, including student mental health

Management, governance and the hardest part of being a president

On Wednesday, March 26, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed will present a webcast with campus leaders who will share their takes on the findings. Please register for that discussion here.

Check out our initial reporting on the survey here and here, plus some key findings below. Download the full survey here.