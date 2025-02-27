You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

A new report from the Common App found major racial disparities in persistence rates for students who enter college pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics or medicine.

Just over half of all college applicants express interest in a STEMM field before entering college—except for Asian American students, 72 percent of whom are interested in STEMM. But while more than half of white and Asian students pursuing STEMM obtain a degree in their chosen field within six years, only one-third of first-generation and Latino students who pursue STEMM, and 28 percent of Black or African American students, persist to earn a degree.

The disparities go beyond race. While 54 percent of continuing-generation STEMM students earn a degree in their chosen field, only 34 percent of first-gen students do so. And 51 percent of STEMM-interested students from above the median household income earn a degree in their field, compared to 38 percent of students from below median income levels.

Most Popular

“Our research finds many more talented STEMM aspirants from underrepresented backgrounds applying for college than completing it,” the report concludes.

The study also found that more female STEMM students switch their degree paths (18 percent) than male students (14 percent), though they complete STEMM degrees at similar rates.

Advertisement

Next Story

The words "Dear Colleague," in cursive script, against a red background.
Opinion
Views
On That Latest ‘Guidance’ From OCR

By erasing the complexity of students’ lives, the Dear Colleague letter undermines long-standing efforts toward colle

Written By

Liam Knox Liam Knox

Found In

Admissions

More from Quick Takes

Lawmakers stand at a podium outside the Education Department building
Quick Takes
Hill Dems Press Trump Over Plans to Dismantle Education Department
White man in suit in front of brown-skinned man in uniform
Quick Takes
Hegseth Moves to End Race-Based Admissions at Military Academies
Rutgers event page overlaid with the word canceled
Quick Takes
Rutgers Center Cancels Conference in Response to Trump DEI Orders