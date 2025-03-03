You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

A Wisconsin state appeals court ruled last week that a state grant program for minority students was unlawful and ordered it to stop distributing funds, reversing an earlier circuit court ruling that approved the grant.

The appeals court relied heavily on a broad interpretation of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which struck down affirmative action in admissions. In the appeal hearing, lawyers for the state argued that the SFFA decision did not apply outside of institutions’ admissions practices. The court disagreed, arguing that the ruling’s “principles appear to apply to nearly every context in which government attempts to use race, national origin, ancestry or alienage as a discriminating factor.”

The decision ends a years-long legal battle that began in 2021 when the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative public interest law group, sued the state Higher Education Aids Board alleging that the Minority Undergraduate Retention Grant discriminated against white, Asian and other “disfavored” groups. The grant requires applicants to identify as Black, Hispanic, Indigenous or Southeast Asian.

Most Popular

In a now-overturned circuit court ruling that dismissed WILL’s case in 2022, the court permitted the grant because it served two compelling interests: promoting campus diversity after admissions, and enhancing financial aid opportunities for students who struggled to find them. 

Representatives for the HEAB declined to say whether they planned to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court, The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported

The Wisconsin appeals court decision is an early indicator of changing legal standing for all race-based initiatives in higher education after the SFFA decision, especially race-conscious scholarships, which have been under attack in red states for the past year

A recent Dear Colleague letter from the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights made clear that the federal government views race-based scholarships as unconstitutional and discriminatory as well, and threatened to pull federal funding from colleges that don’t eliminate them or alter their eligibility requirements.

Advertisement

Next Story

Illustration showing Donald Trump's face and a gavel
Government Politics & Elections
Injunction Blocking Parts of Trump’s Anti-DEI Orders Doesn’t Affect DEI Guidance

Legal experts say the executive orders and guidance use different levers to obtain the same goal—eliminating diversit

Written By

Liam Knox Liam Knox

Found In

State Policy Admissions

More from Quick Takes

Lawmakers stand at a podium outside the Education Department building
Quick Takes
Hill Dems Press Trump Over Plans to Dismantle Education Department
White man in suit in front of brown-skinned man in uniform
Quick Takes
Hegseth Moves to End Race-Based Admissions at Military Academies
Rutgers event page overlaid with the word canceled
Quick Takes
Rutgers Center Cancels Conference in Response to Trump DEI Orders