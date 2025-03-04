You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

Protesters last week disrupted a Stanford University Democracy and Disagreement course in protest of guest speaker and former Harvard University president Larry Summers, according to a statement from Stanford officials. Summers was also U.S. Treasury secretary during the Clinton administration and is currently the Charles W. Eliot University Professor at Harvard.

According to the student newspaper, The Stanford Daily, Summers was there to argue against a wealth tax, and seven protesters got onstage and chanted “tax the rich,” calling Summers a “climate criminal,” among other acts.

The protesters were from Climate Defiance, said Nicky Gott, the Bay Area organizer for that group, adding that they were not students.

Most Popular

Stanford president Jonathan Levin and provost Jenny Martinez said in the statement that “the Department of Public Safety collected information from the disruptors and is referring the information to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. We are taking steps to ban these individuals from our campus, which is private property.” Gott said Monday that four protesters had, in fact, been banned.

While the “expression of divergent views is welcome,” Levin and Martinez said, “disruption in the classroom setting is a fundamental disruption of the university’s operations and of the enrolled students’ opportunity to learn.” They said students in the disrupted Feb. 25 class “vocally demanded that the demonstration stop so that the students could hear the speakers.”

Gott said Stanford was “just giving a platform for someone to almost infiltrate folks’ mind[s].” He said, “Why in the world would we continue to have tax breaks for all of these billionaires, when we have so many people impoverished? All of these communities are feeling the brunt of the climate crisis.”

Summers didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.

Advertisement

Next Story

A collage of images, including an image of a building on UIUC's campus, a photo of a field, a photo of pile of soybeans, and a photo of the protests against USAID being defunded, in which an American flag is visible and someone is holding a sign reading "Save USAID."
Government Science & Research Policy
USAID Cuts Hit University Research, Including Respected Soybean Labs

Annually, the foreign aid agency awards universities about $350 million in grants to research solutions to globa

Written By

Ryan Quinn

Found In

Academic Freedom Politics & Elections Research Universities

More from Quick Takes

Lawmakers stand at a podium outside the Education Department building
Quick Takes
Hill Dems Press Trump Over Plans to Dismantle Education Department
White man in suit in front of brown-skinned man in uniform
Quick Takes
Hegseth Moves to End Race-Based Admissions at Military Academies
Rutgers event page overlaid with the word canceled
Quick Takes
Rutgers Center Cancels Conference in Response to Trump DEI Orders