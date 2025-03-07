You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Smith College has received a $51 million gift from an anonymous alumna, the Massachusetts women’s college announced Thursday.

It is the largest planned gift in the institution’s history and will be used to support financial aid and two faculty positions: one in engineering and one in statistical and data sciences.

Boosting financial aid “will allow young women from all economic backgrounds to realize their biggest dreams for educational opportunity, permitting them to make a difference in their local communities, in their nations, and in the advancement of humankind worldwide,” said the donor, who graduated in 1979.

She also articulated her belief in the value of STEM education.

“In an age in which it is more important than ever for women to excel in technology, especially in the fields of engineering and computing, it is crucial to endow a leading educational institution like Smith College and to benefit women’s contributions in the STEM fields.”