American voters on both sides of the political aisle are hungry for more transparency and accountability in higher education, according to a new survey from Arnold Ventures released Wednesday.

The nationally representative survey, which included 1,015 registered voters and was conducted from Feb. 10 to 13, shows an overwhelming demand for state and federal governments to more deeply assess the value of college degrees, share that information with students and then hold accountable those institutions that don’t deliver strong student outcomes, according to a new release from the philanthropic group.

Over all, 82 percent of respondents say student loans that take years to pay off, or cannot be paid off at all, are a significant problem for students. And 61 percent of voters—including 75 percent of Republicans and 46 percent of Democrats-–say higher education needs major changes or a complete overhaul.

“Earning a college degree remains the surest path to financial security and economic mobility. Yet within American higher education, students experience uneven outcomes, and public dollars are invested inefficiently,” the group’s release about the survey results said. “In an era where student debt continues to rise and concerns over return on investment in higher education intensify, this survey finds a shared demand among Americans for reforms that prioritize student success, financial security, and proper stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

Kelly McManus, vice president of higher education at Arnold Ventures, said in the release that voters want to be sure there is “real value” when they invest in a postsecondary degree.

“With broad bipartisan support behind greater accountability and a focus on outcomes,” she said, “policymakers now have a unique chance to advance reforms that truly serve students’ and families’ interests and strengthen their future outcomes.”