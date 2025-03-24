You have /5 articles left.
Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a wide-ranging bill last Tuesday, upending the state’s higher education budget and clamping down on DEI and student protests, according to The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Arkansas ACCESS Law includes a number of measures prioritizing funding for trade schools and short-term credential programs, including using the lottery system to fund school scholarships and eliminating support for Advanced Placement accelerated learning tracks in an effort to encourage career readiness over traditional college prep.

The law also doubles funding for the state’s Academic Challenge Scholarship and expands eligibility to trade school applicants; prohibits colleges from spending on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives or participating in any external DEI programs; and amends the state’s excused absence policies to prevent students from participating in protests.

A group of AFT Local 2026 members hold up signs.
Faculty Issues Labor & Unionization
Philadelphia Community College Faculty and Staff Authorize a Strike

Employees at the Community College of Philadelphia overwhelmingly voted to allow a strike if contract negotiations wi

Liam Knox Liam Knox

Free Speech

