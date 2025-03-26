You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Georgetown University is joining the Common App, the most popular college application platform in the country, starting in fall 2026, according to reporting from The Hoya, the university’s student newspaper.

The Jesuit university in Washington, D.C., has been a longtime holdout against the increasing dominance of the Common App in four-year college admissions, maintaining its independent application portal for many years after the vast majority of its peer institutions moved to the Common App.

Georgetown’s defection leaves only a handful of four-year institutions that don’t use the platform, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California system.

A spokesperson for the Common App declined to confirm the news but did not dispel it, either.

“We don’t speak about institutions that are not currently Common App members,” he wrote in an email to Inside Higher Ed. “For reference, we usually announce our new class of Common App members in August.”

A Georgetown spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.