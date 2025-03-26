You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of Pennsylvania is “actively pursuing multiple avenues to understand and address” the Trump administration’s decision to withhold $175 million in federal funding, university president Larry Jameson said Tuesday in a message to the campus community.

Penn learned last week via news reports that the White House had decided to cancel grants and contracts, a move seemingly aimed at punishing the university over its decision to allow a trans woman to compete on the women’s swimming team three years ago. That decision is also subject to a current civil rights investigation.

Jameson reiterated Tuesday that Penn complied with NCAA policy in 2022 and remains compliant with current laws and policies.

“We expect to continue to engage with [the Office for Civil Rights], vigorously defending our position,” he wrote.

Jameson added that faculty received orders last week after the announcement to stop work on their federally funded research.

“These contracts include research on preventing hospital-acquired infections, drug screening against deadly viruses, quantum computing, protections against chemical warfare, and student loan programs,” he wrote.

Penn has also seen a slowdown in federal funding related to research grants. Before the Trump administration’s decision to cancel the $175 million in grants, Penn froze hiring and put in place other measures to curb spending.

“Federal funding freezes and cancellations jeopardize lifesaving and life-improving research, the loss of which will be felt by society and individuals far beyond our campus for years to come,” Jameson wrote. “Understandably, we are hearing concerns not only from scientists affected directly, but more broadly from students and young faculty embarking on careers in research.”