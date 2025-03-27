You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

The Department of Education this week reopened a revised application for income-driven loan repayment plans and loan consolidation. This decision—which was first announced at a court hearing Tuesday and then affirmed in a news release Wednesday—marks the first time the application portal will be opened since the agency decided to close it entirely in February.

The department justified its original closure of the portal based on the ruling in a separate court case that banned one specific type of IDR plan—Saving on a Valuable Education—and parts of others. But now, following pressure from a lawsuit filed by the American Federation of Teachers, a key higher education union, the portal and applications for plans other than SAVE will be reopened.

“Because the online application incorporated provisions subject to the injunction, it was necessary to revise the form, making it unavailable to borrowers in the interim,” the department’s news release said.

Most Popular

AFT’s lawsuit, filed March 18, argues that by closing and not processing the applications, the Trump administration is ignoring a congressional mandate to offer loans with monthly payments based on income. The complaint also alleges that by cutting off access to the plans, the department will cause irreparable harm, forcing many borrowers to make higher payments and potentially causing them to default.

At this point, the department isn’t planning to start processing applications yet. Still, AFT and the Student Borrower Protection Center—the student loan advocacy group representing the teachers’ union—see the department’s decision as a positive step forward.

“Today’s announcement shows that when working people band together and demand justice, we can make progress,” AFT president Randi Weingarten said in a news release. “The federal government took a step because of our lawsuit to restore some borrowers’ rights. More must be done, but at the very least, the applications for IDR plans will be online and accessible.” 

For future updates on this case and others, check out Inside Higher Ed’s lawsuit tracker.

Advertisement

Next Story

A student in her graduation robe holds her child, who is wearing her mortarboard.
Student Success The College Experience
Parenting Student Supports Aid Retention, Credit Completion

An analysis of Austin Community College’s Parenting Students Project reveals the impact of financial aid and case man

Written By

Jessica Blake

Found In

Politics & Elections

More from Quick Takes

Demonstrators hold signs with photos of Mahmoud Khalil that say "Free Mahmoud, free Palestine"
Quick Takes
Judge Temporarily Blocks Columbia Graduate’s Deportation
Protest against NIH cuts
Quick Takes
Judge: NIH Rate Cut Likely ‘Contrary to Law’
Lawmakers stand at a podium outside the Education Department building
Quick Takes
Hill Dems Press Trump Over Plans to Dismantle Education Department