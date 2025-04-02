The University of Florida is launching its own cryptocurrency—a meme coin emblazoned with interim president Kent Fuchs’s face and dubbed FoxyGator, or FXG for shot.

“FXG is the first meme coin to be created by a university in the history of universities,” said Fuchs in a video posted on social media on April 1. “Most meme coins are based on celebrities or social media, but not FXG. FXG is backed by the full faith and credit of the entire University of Florida.”

Fuchs dubbed the cryptocurrency the greatest meme coin of all time and invited people to purchase FXG to help fund his retirement. Melissa Curry, the university’s vice president of human resources, also boasted that faculty will be thrilled to be paid in FXG: “I mean, come on, no more W-2s, no more direct deposits—less work for HR.”

Thankfully, FXG was an April Fool’s prank; a link at the end of the video takes viewers to a page where, instead of buying the fictitious meme coin, they can donate to UF and watch past April Fool’s videos. (Still, Fuchs’s enthusiasm about retirement may not be hyperbolic; it's been a chaotic year for UF’s leadership, and Fuchs says he intends to retire by summer.)

Other universities also shared April Fool’s pranks on social media. Syracuse University announced it would be changing its colors from orange and blue to “light pink” and “pea green,” evoking such iconic duos as Glinda and Elphaba. The joke, the university revealed, was a throwback to the university's original colors from when it incorporated in 1870.

The University of Nevada, Reno, published a list of “exciting new academic offerings” for the fall semester, including The Art of Napping in Class and Advanced Procrastination.

And the University of Vermont announced its new proprietary AI product: CatGPT, so named for the university’s catamount mascot. The technology works the same as ChatGPT, except it’s been trained “exclusively on Vermontisms, regional folklore, and deep-seated Green Mountain wisdom.”

In a video showing off its impressive generative technology, the AI introduces itself as “some kinda wizardry with wires ’n’ numbers” but offers to help users with “figgerin’ out the best creemee stand or if it’ll snow in May,” which surely is very funny and on point to Vermonters.

Student journalists, as always, also got in on the April foolery, poking fun at their institutions and fellow students. The Johns Hopkins News-Letter posted an article saying that the reopening of the campus library, which is closed for renovations, has been pushed back to 2032. The Rocky Mountain Collegian, the paper at Colorado State University, broke the news that CSU students had been expelled for keeping a Grubhub delivery robot as a pet.

Finally, Onward State, an alternative student paper at Pennsylvania State University, simultaneously parodied the (arguably) biggest political news story of last week and the planned reorganization of Penn State campuses in its April Fool’s coverage, with an article titled “Penn State’s Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its Branch Campus Plans.” Paying homage to Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of The Atlantic who was added to a group chat of top U.S. officials discussing an attack on Yemen, the author, Nolan Wick, was brave enough to “release” screenshots of the entire conversation.