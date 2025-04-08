Newberry College president Maurice “Morrie” Scherrens died Sunday at his South Carolina home, following “a battle with illness,” according to a message from the Board of Trustees. He was 76 and had served as Newberry's president since 2012.



“Dr. Scherrens led Newberry College for over a decade to unparalleled growth, expansion, and recognition,” read the message from board chair Lenna Young. “His leadership left a lasting mark on our institution, and his loss will be felt across our campus and beyond.”

The board appointed David Harpool, who has served as special adviser to the president since 2022 and was acting president during Scherrens’s illness, as interim president.