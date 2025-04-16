You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business has received a $100 million gift to support its executive M.B.A. program.

The gift comes from Booth alumnus Konstantin Sokolov, an entrepreneur and private equity investor who founded IJS Investments.

“Two decades after my graduation, the lessons I learned, the experiences I gained, and the friendships I forged at Booth remain the foundation of my career and my life,” he said in a statement. “The school’s relentless pursuit of knowledge is an inspiration, and I hope my support will contribute to its continued success.”

Among other things, his gift will be used to establish a new clinical professorship for an instructor of executive M.B.A. students.

Founded in 1943, Booth's executive M.B.A. program was the first of its kind, created to fulfill a need for skilled administrators during World War II.

It will now be renamed the Sokolov Executive M.B.A. Program.



“With Konstantin’s remarkable commitment, the Sokolov Executive M.B.A. Program will continue to educate future generations of leaders, giving students the insight and skills they need to move people and organizations to success,” said Booth dean Madhav Rajan. “This gift will help the school further adapt and refine its offerings to meet the evolving global business landscape.”