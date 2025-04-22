You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Scores of college, university and scholarly society leaders condemned “with one voice” the “unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering American higher education” via a statement released today by the American Association of Colleges and Universities.

The message—published as “A Call for Constructive Engagement”—marks the first time higher ed leaders have spoken out en masse about the political moment, according to information from the association.

“The price of abridging the defining freedoms of American higher education will be paid by our students and our society,” the statement says. “On behalf of our current and future students, and all who work at and benefit from our institutions, we call for constructive engagement that improves our institutions and serves our republic.”

The message includes 100 signatures so far from leaders across institution types and across the country.

“The widespread support this statement has garnered demonstrates that despite differences in our respective missions, there is a willingness to speak collectively and act in solidarity to defend the core principles of academic freedom, shared governance, and institutional autonomy foundational to America’s distinctive tradition of liberal education and to our nation’s historic mission of educating for democracy,” AAC&U president Lynn Pasquerella said in a related announcement.