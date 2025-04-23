You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

President Donald Trump will serve as the commencement speaker at both the University of Alabama and the United States Military Academy, he announced on Truth Social.

“I have agreed to do the Commencement Address at two really GREAT places … Stay tuned for times and dates!!!” he wrote.

Delivering a commencement address at one of the nation’s five military academies is a common activity for a president; in fact, Trump spoke at West Point in 2020, during his first term.

Most Popular

But speaking at a state institution—even in a state, like Alabama, that has a strong base of presidential supporters—is rarer.

Some Alabama students quickly registered their disapproval.

“I am ashamed of my university,” graduate student Katie Bennett told AL.com, which noted that Alabama doesn't typically feature graduation speakers.

Advertisement

Trump will speak the Thursday before commencement weekend at a ticketed event open to all members of the Class of 2025, according to a statement from the university.

“The University of Alabama is honored to have been selected as one of the universities President Donald J. Trump will visit to deliver a spring commencement address,” it read.

Alabama’s elected officials celebrated the news.

Advertisement

Republican governor Kay Ivey took to X , calling Trump’s commitment “a historic occasion,” AL.com reported.

“What an incredible opportunity to hear from the President of the United States! Thank you, @POTUS, for making this happen for our students,” she said.

Alabama senator Katie Britt, an alumna of the flagship institution, and Rep. Robert Aderholt, whose district includes Tuscaloosa, where the university is located, also applauded the president’s decision.

Alabama’s graduation is scheduled for May 3–4 and West Point’s is May 24.

Next Story

An artwork by artist Chavis Marmol, a Tesla 3 car crushed by a nine-ton Olmec-inspired head, is pictured in Mexico City on March 13, 2024
Opinion
Views
A Logical Gap Behind Attacks on the Humanities

Two main arguments are used to attack the humanities. They can’t both be true, Katina L. Rogers writes.

Written By

Jessica Blake

Share This Article

Found In

Politics & Elections

More from Quick Takes

Demonstrators hold signs with photos of Mahmoud Khalil that say "Free Mahmoud, free Palestine"
Quick Takes
Judge Temporarily Blocks Columbia Graduate’s Deportation
Protest against NIH cuts
Quick Takes
Judge: NIH Rate Cut Likely ‘Contrary to Law’
Lawmakers stand at a podium outside the Education Department building
Quick Takes
Hill Dems Press Trump Over Plans to Dismantle Education Department