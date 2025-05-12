You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

David Barker, a member of the Iowa Board of Regents, was nominated by President Donald Trump on Friday to be the Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education.

If confirmed, Baker would work under nominated undersecretary Nicholas Kent, and oversee higher ed programs and policy. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education, Barker would focus on improving outcomes and accountability by reforming accreditation, improving federal student aid programs and ensuring grant programs match the Trump administration’s priorities.

Barker holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago and has taught at both the University of Chicago and the University of Iowa. Barker was an Iowa regent for six years where he advanced cost control measures, promoted academic freedom and ended “discriminatory DEI programs,” according to the release. 

Most Popular

U.S. senator Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican, said in the release that as a sixth generation Iowan and entrepreneur, Barker has a track record of success and “is a great pick.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Next Story

A male professor speaks at the front of a lecture hall filled with college students.
Opinion
Career Advice Teaching
Beyond the Research-Teaching Divide: Practical Steps for Educators

Sam Illingworth suggests five low-lift strategies for integrating research into teaching.

Written By

Jessica Blake

Share This Article

Found In

Politics & Elections

More from Quick Takes

A light-skinned man with white hair wearing the vestments of the pope.
Quick Takes
From Villanova to the Vatican—Pope Leo XIV
People walk through a gate as they exit Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University.
Quick Takes
McMahon: No New Grants for Harvard
Demonstrators hold signs with photos of Mahmoud Khalil that say "Free Mahmoud, free Palestine"
Quick Takes
Judge Temporarily Blocks Columbia Graduate’s Deportation