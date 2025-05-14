You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

During the first three months of this year, the National Institutes of Health cut $2.7 billion in grant funding compared to the same time frame in 2024, according to a new report from Senate Democrats released Tuesday.

That’s about $1 billion higher than some analyses that have sought to quantify Trump's cuts at NIH, the largest funder of biomedical research. The agency halted grant awards at the start of Trump’s term and has been slow to ramp back up since restarting reviews last month. The report from Democrats on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee aimed to document the cuts and the impact to public health. 

“In search of more power, the Trump administration has attacked science by defunding research, silencing scientists, sowing chaos, and spreading misinformation,” the report states.

Most Popular

The committee’s Democrats reviewed NIH data and interviewed researchers as well as employees who were fired in order to compile the report, which criticizes the recent mass layoffs at the Health and Human Services Department, which includes NIH. According to the report, 20,000 HHS employees lost their jobs during the first quarter of the year. The Democrats requested more information about the layoffs and the planned restructuring of the department but didn’t hear back from HHS.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont and the ranking member of the HELP committee, condemned the cuts in a news release about the report.

“Since January, Trump has launched an unprecedented, illegal and outrageous attack on science and scientists. Trump is not only denying scientific truth but actively seeking to undermine it,” Sanders said. “That is beyond unacceptable. This is a war we cannot allow Trump to win. Far too many lives are at stake.”

Advertisement

Next Story

An illustration of a red arrow breaking through a brick wall, and curving toward the future.
Opinion
Career Advice Advancing as an Administrator
So You Want to Be a Disrupter

Jeffrey Herbst offers advice for how college leaders can prepare themselves for bruising battles over controversial c

Written By

Katherine Knott

Share This Article

Found In

Science & Research Policy

More from Quick Takes

A light-skinned man with white hair wearing the vestments of the pope.
Quick Takes
From Villanova to the Vatican—Pope Leo XIV
People walk through a gate as they exit Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University.
Quick Takes
McMahon: No New Grants for Harvard
Demonstrators hold signs with photos of Mahmoud Khalil that say "Free Mahmoud, free Palestine"
Quick Takes
Judge Temporarily Blocks Columbia Graduate’s Deportation