You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

The U.S. Department of Education revoked a $37.7 million fine against Grand Canyon University, according to an announcement from the university Friday.

Under the Biden administration, the department fined the private Christian university for allegedly misleading doctoral students about the costs of degrees and breaking federal law—a decision the university appealed. The controversy came after it had already been locked in a years-long battle with the department over whether the university was independent enough from its for-profit owner to regain its nonprofit status.

But the Education Department has now dismissed its case against Grand Canyon in a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal order issued by the department’s Office of Hearings and Appeals. The university’s news release said the department “confirmed it has not established that GCU violated any Title IV requirements” and that there were no findings against the university. Court documents show the university withdrew its appeal, Arizona Central reported.

“The facts clearly support our contention that we were wrongly accused of misleading our Doctoral students and we appreciate the recognition that those accusations were without merit,” Brian Mueller, president of Grand Canyon University, said in the university’s news release.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Next Story

Lee Hall Auditorium at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and the new president, Marva Johnson.
Governance Executive Leadership
Florida A&M Hires DeSantis Ally as President

The HBCU in Tallahassee hired a president who has never worked in higher ed but has ties to Republican governor Ron D

Written By

Sara Weissman Sara Weissman

Share This Article

Found In

Politics & Elections

More from Quick Takes

A light-skinned man with white hair wearing the vestments of the pope.
Quick Takes
From Villanova to the Vatican—Pope Leo XIV
People walk through a gate as they exit Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University.
Quick Takes
McMahon: No New Grants for Harvard
Demonstrators hold signs with photos of Mahmoud Khalil that say "Free Mahmoud, free Palestine"
Quick Takes
Judge Temporarily Blocks Columbia Graduate’s Deportation