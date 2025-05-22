You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

In the latest episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, joins Sara Custer, editor in chief at Inside Higher Ed, to discuss the nature of the federal government’s attacks on higher education and how the sector is responding, including the many open-form letters.

They talk about how the relationship between the government and colleges has driven innovation and economic growth for decades, but that the Trump administration’s efforts to cut federal research funding could change the alliance forever.

Listen to the episode.

And follow us on Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify