The Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ Senior College and University Commission has launched a review into its diversity, equity and inclusion standards, the accreditor announced Tuesday.

WSCUC noted that its review is meant “to ensure that we remain in compliance with federal law” following President Donald Trump’s executive order on accreditation signed last month. In that order, Trump accused accreditors of failing to hold colleges accountable for student outcomes and took aim at those with diversity, equity and inclusion standards. Trump also threatened to revoke federal recognition for accreditors that have “unlawfully discriminatory practices” on DEI.

“The Standards review presents an opportunity to strengthen WSCUC’s longstanding emphasis on student outcomes and success and support continued federal financial aid access for students served by WSCUC-accredited institutions of higher education,” WSCUC officials wrote. “As always, our work will be grounded in our focus on institutional excellence, student-centered outcomes, and success for every student. A work group comprised of Commissioners representing the varied missions of WSCUC-accredited institutions will lead this important work.”

As the review plays out, WSCUC will “temporarily pause” enforcement of DEI standards.

In announcing the review, WSCUC is reviving a debate that seemed to be settled in December. The accreditor announced early that month that it was considering dropping DEI language from its standards. But after feedback from member institutions, WSCUC kept its DEI standards.

Additionally, the American Bar Association—which Trump officials, including Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Attorney General Pam Bondi, have taken aim at recently—has extended a pause on its DEI standards through next August as the ABA reviews current policies.

Given anti-DEI legislation in various states and Trump’s executive orders targeting such efforts, most accreditors have emphasized flexibility for colleges in complying with their those standards. Despite the volume of conservative concerns on DEI standards, many are vague or minimal.