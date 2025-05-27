You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

Harvard University has revoked the tenure of Francesca Gino, a dishonesty researcher in the business school who was accused of fabricating data, WGBH reported.

Sources told the public broadcasting company that administrators shared news of Gino’s ouster at a closed-door meeting with business school faculty last week, noting that the university had severed all ties with her.

The move follows an internal investigation into allegations raised two years ago by the blog Data Colada that Gino had co-authored four academic papers that revealed “evidence of fraud.” Investigators determined that Gino had “engaged in multiple instances of research misconduct” in those papers, manipulating data to support her hypotheses, The Wall Street Journal reported. They recommended that the university investigate her other work for irregularities and place her on administrative leave, which it did in June 2023. Officials also launched a formal tenure review.

Most Popular

Gino, a professor of business administration, denied the allegations and filed a $25 million defamation lawsuit against the Data Colada team, Harvard and the Harvard Business School dean.

Last September, a district court judge dismissed the defamation charges on the grounds that Gino was a public figure, making any criticism of her protected by the First Amendment.

Only the Harvard Corporation, the university’s top governing board, has the authority to revoke tenure—a move it does not make often. In fact, Gino is the first faculty member to be stripped of tenure in decades, according to WGBH.

Advertisement

Next Story

Mike Johnson stands at a podium flanked by other House lawmakers
Government Science & Research Policy
Reconciliation Bill Would Block Access to Higher Ed, ACE Leader Warns

The head of the American Council on Education said the legislation would make higher ed more elite, while Trump’s cut

Written By

Susan H. Greenberg

Share This Article

Found In

Research

More from Quick Takes

Kermit the puppet smiles at a bronze likeness of himself and Jim Henson at the University of Maryland, College Park, campus
Quick Takes
A Hoppy Commencement
A light-skinned man with white hair wearing the vestments of the pope.
Quick Takes
From Villanova to the Vatican—Pope Leo XIV
People walk through a gate as they exit Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University.
Quick Takes
McMahon: No New Grants for Harvard