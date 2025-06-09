You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

An influential conservative policy expert who has advocated for closing down the Education Department is joining the agency.

The Trump administration announced Friday that Lindsey Burke, the director of the Center for Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation, will be the department’s deputy chief of staff for policy and programs. Burke also authored the Education Department chapter of Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint that called for sweeping changes to higher education policy, from privatizing student loans to rolling back LGBTQ+ protections in Title IX.

President Donald Trump denied involvement in Project 2025, but many of his administration’s early actions have closely mirrored the blueprint’s recommendations.

Burke worked for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin’s landing team for education in 2021 and was later appointed to the George Mason University board. As of Friday, she was not listed as a board member.

In addition to Burke, several other appointees are joining the Education Department, according to Friday's announcement. The others are: