Michigan State University has agreed to pay $29.75 million to three students who sustained severe injuries in a 2023 mass shooting on campus, The Lansing State Journal reported Tuesday. In addition, the university agreed to cover the cost of tuition, room, board and health insurance for Yukai “John” Hao, one of the three survivors, who was paralyzed in the shooting, for the remainder of his undergraduate and graduate studies at MSU.

MSU previously reached a $15 million settlement with the families of the three students who were killed in the shooting. Another student who witnessed the shooting reached a settlement with the university in April, but the details were not made public, according to the Journal.

“Michigan State University understands the depth of the impact of the events of February 13 and extends our deepest condolences to those injured and to their families and loved ones,” the university told WXYZ, Detroit’s ABC station, in a statement. “Our university community stands with them and continues to work with them as they heal and recover from the tragedy. While the university cannot comment on any specific settlements, we truly hope reaching a resolution helps provide some measure of relief, support and care to impacted individuals and their families.”

The family of one of the victims, Nate Statly, who requires extensive, ongoing medical care as a result of his injuries and received the largest portion of the settlement, expressed gratitude toward the university in a statement to WXYZ.

“We now have the peace of mind that his medical and caregiving needs due to his severe brain and physical injuries will be supported through his lifetime. We would trade everything for him to get his life and independence back and to never have experienced any of this,” they wrote. “Since that is not possible, we will just keep going forward—his strength and his determination are our inspiration.”