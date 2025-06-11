You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The National Institutes of Health briefly rescinded an April directive requiring grantees to certify that they don’t operate diversity, equity and inclusion programs in ordered to be awarded funds—only to reinstate the directive soon after, STAT News reported Tuesday.

STAT News first reported Monday that the directive had been rescinded, with a rescission notice posted Monday stating that “NIH is awaiting further Federal-wide guidance and will provide a future update to the extramural community.”

But the notice was taken down within hours. A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson confirmed to STAT that the DEI ban is still in place.