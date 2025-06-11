You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Could Florida Atlantic University become the home of Donald Trump’s presidential library?

The public university is under consideration and is willing to hand over free land to entice Trump to establish his presidential library there, The Wall Street Journal reported last week. Located in Boca Raton, FAU is about a half hour drive from Trump’s private golf club Mar-a-Lago.

Land owned by Miami Dade College has also been considered, according to The Miami Herald.

The Wall Street Journal noted that proximity is part of the appeal of choosing FAU. Additionally, the university is reportedly willing to offer a 100-year land lease at no cost, though the deal isn’t done yet.

FAU is currently led by Adam Hasner, a former Republican state lawmaker.

Trump is known for spending significant time at Mar-a-Lago, which seems to have convinced local legislators that the Sunshine State is the likely destination for his presidential library. Earlier this year Florida lawmakers passed a bill that limits local control over the planning and construction of presidential libraries, deferring such powers to the state. The bill’s sponsor, a Republican state senator, argued that Florida should “roll out the welcome mat” for Trump’s library and offer “maximum flexibility.”