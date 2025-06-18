You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

Just over half of student loan borrowers consider themselves financially insecure, while about three-quarters said they had experienced an adverse financial event, like skipping a bill, in the past year, according to a survey from the Pew Charitable Trusts exploring the attitudes of student loan borrowers after federal student loan repayments restarted in October 2023 following a three-year pause. The survey was conducted in the summer of 2024.

Existing financial challenges are closely associated with struggles to repay student loans, the survey found. About 23 percent of respondents indicated they had missed some or all of their student loan payments since October 2023, but that number was higher among those who are financially insecure (34 percent) and those who had experienced a negative financial event (30 percent).

Most Popular

But paying off student loans isn’t just challenging for those facing other financial difficulties. Among all borrowers, 57 percent said they found it difficult to afford their loans, including 41 percent of those who said they do not consider themselves financially insecure. Over a third of borrowers also said they found repaying their student loans more stressful than paying their other bills.

The Education Department estimates that nearly 25 percent of borrowers have either defaulted on their loans or will default in the next several months. In May, the agency restarted collections on unpaid loans.

Advertisement

Next Story

A young woman sits at her desk and takes notes. She has her head in her hand in concentration.
Student Success Academic Life
Math Prerequisites a Barrier to Transfer Success

A recent report identifies the ways math requirements can impede community college students interested in transferrin

Written By

Johanna Alonso

Share This Article

Found In

Student Aid Policy

More from Quick Takes

Senator Bill Cassidy and others speak at a podium about their latest proposal to lower the cost of higher education.
Quick Takes
Senate HELP Committee Releases Plan for Higher Ed Reform
Jayanta Bhattacharya, a man with silver hair and glasses wearing a suit and red tie
Quick Takes
NIH Staff Lambaste Agency Head for Censorship of Science
Kermit the puppet smiles at a bronze likeness of himself and Jim Henson at the University of Maryland, College Park, campus
Quick Takes
A Hoppy Commencement