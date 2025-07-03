You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Shantay Bolton, who most recently served as executive vice president of administration and finance and chief business officer at Georgia Tech, became president and chief executive officer of Columbia College Chicago on July 1.

Sandra Bulmer, dean of Southern Connecticut State University's College of Health and Human Services, has been appointed interim president of the institution, effective July 1.

Joyce Ester, who most recently served as president of Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Minn., became president of Governors State University in Illinois on July 1.

Heather Gerken, dean of Yale Law School, has been named president of the Ford Foundation, effective in November.

Joseph Greene, vice chancellor of finance and administration at Johnson & Wales University, has been appointed president of the Johnson & Wales Providence campus, effective fall 2025.

Charles Lee Isbell Jr., provost of the University of Wisconsin at Madison, has been named chancellor of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and vice president of the University of Illinois system, effective Aug. 1.

Larry Johnson Jr., president of the City University of New York’s Guttman Community College, has been appointed president of CUNY’s Bronx Community College, effective July 14.

David Jones, a former vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Minnesota State University, Mankato, became interim president of Southwest Minnesota State University on July 1.

May Lee, vice president and chief strategy officer for institutional impact at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been named president of Olin College of Engineering in Massachusetts, effective Aug. 18.

Albert Mosley, president of Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, has been appointed president of Bethune-Cookman University in Florida, effective July 7.

Jeanette Nuñez, the interim president of Florida International University who formerly served as a Florida state representative and lieutenant governor, has been named FIU’s permanent president.

Daniel Pullin, who spent the past two years as president of Texas Christian University, has been appointed TCU chancellor, effective May 30.

Manya Whitaker, interim president of Colorado College, was named the institution’s permanent president in June.

James Winebrake, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, has been appointed president of Coastal Carolina University, effective July 7.