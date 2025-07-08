You have /5 articles left.
The city of Boston is moving forward with a plan to establish a satellite campus of a historically Black college or university, with city council vice president Brian Worrell calling for a public hearing about the initiative this fall, The Boston Herald reported. The city’s Building Bridges HBCU program is slated to propose potential partner institutions and sites for the campus later this year.

“An HBCU presence would provide role models for current Black students by showing them a tangible pathway to success,” Worrell said. “Boston led the way in educating Black students in the first half of the 19th century, with the opening of the Abiel Smith School, and we need to discover that trailblazing spirit once again.”

Last year, a Texas HBCU, Huston-Tillotson University, announced it would open two satellite locations in California, which—like Massachusetts—has no HBCUs of its own.

