The Class of 2025 is prioritizing location, job stability and benefits when considering their first job postgraduation.

Commencement season brings excitement to college campuses as community members look to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class and usher them into their next chapter of life.

The Class of 2025, however, is gearing up to enter a challenging environment, whether that’s a competitive application cycle for gaining admission to graduate school or a tighter job market compared to previous years.

Inside Higher Ed compiled 25 data points regarding the Class of 2025 and the workforce they will enter, including levels of career preparedness, challenges in the workplace and the value of higher education in reaching career goals.

Starting salaries are up 3.8 percent year over year, outpacing inflation’s growth of 2.4 percent, as of March. Seventy-nine percent of young adults say health benefits are a “high” or “very high” priority for them when considering a job opportunity. Desired location is a top priority for 73 percent of 2025 graduates in deciding which jobs to apply for, followed by job stability (70 percent). Over two-thirds said they’re looking for a job near their family. If they choose to relocate for work, cost of living is the most pressing issue for new graduates (90 percent), followed by a diverse and tolerant community (64 percent). Ninety-eight percent of young adults say cost of living is their No. 1 money stressor, as well. Flexibility remains key for graduates, with 43 percent looking for hybrid work, defined as being on-site for two or three days a week. Forty-four percent cited the ability to work from home as an important benefit, and over half want more than two weeks of vacation or paid time off in their first year of work.

Roughly half of entry-level job postings employers plan to create will be hybrid, and about 45 percent will be for fully in-person roles. Engineering students are expected to be the highest paid of all the majors pursued by the class of 2025, earning an average of $78,731 this year. Recent college graduates who participated in experiential learning while in college earn on average $59,059, compared to their peers without internships, who earn an average of $44,048. As of last fall, only half of first-generation students in the Class of 2025 had completed an internship, compared to 66 percent of their peers. About 12 percent of students have not participated in an internship and do not expect to do so before finishing their degree—lower than the average of 35 percent of workers who enter the workforce without an internship or other relevant work experience.

