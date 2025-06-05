If there is anyone in higher education that you want to work with, that person is Melissa Kane. As director of online program development at Brown University, Melissa leads a talented team doing incredible work at the intersection of learning, technology and institutional change. You can learn more about Melissa and her professional and educational journey here. When I saw on LinkedIn that Melissa is recruiting for a learning designer and a learning technologist, I thought that these roles would be perfect to highlight in this “Featured Gig” series.

If you are also recruiting for an opportunity at the place where learning, technology and organizational change meet, please get in touch.

Q: What is the mandate behind these roles? How do the roles align with and advance the university’s strategic priorities?

A: Both the learning designer and the learning technologist positions are directly tied to Brown University’s strategic priority to diversify the master’s degree portfolio and significantly increase global impact through the expansion of online graduate degree programs. As higher education continues to evolve toward more flexible, human-centered and accessible learning modalities, Brown delivers on its mission by providing a uniquely Brown learning experience to a new demographic of working professionals and international learners who may require more geographical flexibility.

Since this strategic initiative began in 2021, Brown has remained invested in its internal staff resources to partake in constructing and delivering its online master’s programs. Because of this, the learning designer and learning technologist positions are essential infrastructure investments that will enable us to continue delivering the same rigorous and innovative education that defines Brown through the online modality.

The learning designer role advances our mission by ensuring that courses in our online master’s programs maintain Brown’s hallmark of academic excellence while leveraging evidence-based practices in fully asynchronous online learning experience design. Similarly, the learning technologist role has the opportunity to position us at the forefront of educational innovation by pioneering new approaches to implement existing and emerging learning technologies that can influence the ways we advance graduate student education.

Both of these roles will be integral in helping Brown with its goal of enrolling and retaining new markets of graduate students while still maintaining our mission-driven commitment to deliver transformative, high-quality education in this evolving landscape.

Q: Where do the roles sit within the university structure? How will the people in these roles engage with other units and leaders across campus?

A: The learning designer and the learning technologist roles are strategically positioned within the Sheridan Center for Teaching and Learning, reporting through the Office of the Provost, which again reflects the university’s commitment to placing pedagogical excellence at the center of its online master’s degree expansion efforts. The Sheridan Center’s integrated approach makes it an ideal location for individuals in these positions to collaborate with other members of the university’s community, including the School of Professional Studies, the library and academic departments and schools. Because of our cross-campus partnerships to help deliver courses within the online graduate degree portfolio, we have the unique opportunity to enable consistent quality and pedagogical coherence across all online programs as we work with academic departments to draw on their unique disciplinary strengths and identities.

Q: What would success look like in one year? Three years? Beyond?

A: Our team’s success stems from deep human connections and the intellectual capital created through collaboration, trust and empathy with each other and our campus partners. In the first year, success is measured by the individual’s openness to creative thinking, empathetic cross-functional collaboration and inclusive practice in both their projects and interpersonal interactions. The learning designer will demonstrate fluency in digital pedagogies that are inclusive of global audiences at scale, while the learning technologist will continue to grow their technical knowledge and skills to meet diverse student learning needs through innovative, ethical and accessible educational technologies as the AI landscape changes.

By year three and beyond, individuals in these roles will have evolved into thought leaders in learning experience innovation that is responsive and relevant to our ever-changing world. They will have established themselves as trusted collaborators with our campus partners, and their work will demonstrate measurable impact on student success and engagement in the graduate degree environment. Ultimately, I see individuals in these roles continuing to forge bridges between academic departments and inclusive online learning environments that reflect Brown’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation and accessibility.

Q: What kinds of future roles would someone who took these positions be prepared for?

A: As members of the integrated Sheridan Center for Teaching and Learning, both positions have clearly defined advancement pathways based on the university’s evolving needs, with opportunities to progress to senior learning designer, senior learning technologist or even assistant director roles.

While that’s the formal pathway, what’s exciting to me is that we’ve deliberately designed these positions to foster professional growth, which means an individual’s potential future impact at Brown is really only limited by their own ambitions of expanding their expertise in the field of learning design and technology. This has been my experience at Brown, and between the university’s deep commitment to staff development and remaining responsive to emerging trends in higher education, I imagine the possibilities for future roles extend beyond what I can envision at this moment.