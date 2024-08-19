As director of the master of applied professional studies (M.A.P.S.) at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, I’ve seen firsthand how transformative a well-designed professional development program can be for graduate students. My 15 years in higher education have driven home a simple truth: Preparing graduate students for success goes well beyond academic performance. It demands a personalized and integrated approach—one that arms students with the skills, insights and networks necessary for them to excel in a variety of career paths.

When I began my career in higher education, the focus was almost entirely on preparing students for academic careers. But times have changed. Today, an increasing number of graduate students are exploring diverse career paths, both within and outside academia. This shift requires us to rethink our approach to professional development.

I remember a conversation with a talented mathematics student who had just been accepted into a Ph.D. program. She was excited but also anxious about how her skills might transfer to a nonacademic career if that became her path. She wasn’t alone in her concerns; many students I met with echoed similar sentiments across the College of Sciences and Mathematics. It became clear that our professional development offerings needed to adapt to these evolving needs.

In this piece, I’d like to share some of the strategies we’ve found most effective in creating professional development opportunities that extend beyond the classroom and help prepare students for the dynamic workforce they’re about to enter.

Unlocking potential. The starting point for any impactful professional development program is understanding where each student stands. We need to help them identify their strengths, areas for growth and the skills they may not even realize they have. In the M.A.P.S. program, students complete a variety of skills, values and strengths assessments during their first semester. These comprehensive skills assessments have been invaluable in tailoring individualized development plans.

I was surprised to discover how many students are unaware of or undervalue their existing skills. For example, one student athlete with a background in retail didn’t recognize the value of her teamwork and customer service experience in other fields. Uncovering these hidden strengths not only boosted her confidence but also provided a clear direction for her professional growth.

Moving from classroom to career. Exploring diverse career paths is essential for grad students, and it’s important not to stop at the obvious choices. Creativity in career exploration can lead to surprising and rewarding outcomes. Alumni panels, informational interviews and job shadowing are just a few ways to broaden students’ perspectives.

One of our recent M.A.P.S. graduates, for example, teamed up with another M.A.P.S. alum to launch an LLC offering basketball training camps for youth in underserved communities around the world. I spoke with him last week as they were preparing to offer a three-day camp to over 150 youth in Hong Kong. They combined their academic knowledge with their passion for sports and community service, demonstrating that a fulfilling career can be crafted by thinking outside the box.

Learning by doing. There’s no substitute for hands-on experience when it comes to applying classroom knowledge in the real world. Internships, consulting projects, volunteering and community engagement initiatives allow students to apply their skills in real-world settings. These experiences not only build practical skills but often open doors to unexpected career paths. Through short-term projects, in particular, students can engage with various industries, often leading them to opportunities they hadn’t initially considered.

Building bridges. Effective mentorship is crucial for any professional development program. By connecting students with both academic and industry professionals, we provide them with the guidance and networks that are crucial for their career advancement.

The most successful mentorships I’ve witnessed are those where both mentor and mentee bring distinct perspectives to the table. For example, one of our M.A.P.S. students with a nursing background partnered with a dean from the school of nursing and a Ph.D. candidate in computer science. Their collaboration resulted in an innovative program aimed at addressing the nurse-educator shortage—an excellent example of how interdisciplinary mentorship and collaboration can lead to groundbreaking solutions.

Communicating with confidence. The ability to effectively communicate is vital in any career, and we emphasize its importance through workshops and courses on both academic and nonacademic writing, presentation skills and digital communication. Practical, interactive sessions such as mock interviews and elevator-pitch competitions help students build the confidence they need to excel in professional settings.

Leading the way. Leadership and teamwork are essential skills for future success. We offer a variety of opportunities for students to develop such abilities through group projects, student-led initiatives and leadership roles within graduate student organizations.

At the university where I previously worked, we developed a STEM ambassador program to which students applied and interviewed for leadership roles. This program, which was eventually led entirely by students, became a powerful tool for developing leadership, event management and teamwork skills.

Making ethical and responsible decisions. Incorporating ethics and professional responsibility into our professional development programs is essential. These elements ensure that students are prepared to navigate the many complex situations they will encounter and thorny decisions they will have to make throughout their careers.

Keeping pace with technology. In today’s digital world, tech savviness is nonnegotiable, so we should offer graduate students training in relevant technology and digital tools. That could include artificial intelligence workshops, data analysis software and project management tools. In the M.A.P.S. program, introducing data visualization tools has led to significant improvements in the creativity and quality of students’ assignments and capstone projects.

Sparking innovation. Encouraging students to explore entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship is another key component of professional development. Provide resources and training for students interested in entrepreneurship or intrapreneurship. This can include workshops on business plan development, start-up funding and innovation processes. Exposure to programs such as Innovate Carolina can spark creativity and lead to successful start-up ventures for our graduates.

Balancing life and work. Graduate students are juggling numerous demands, and helping them manage these effectively is crucial. Incorporating wellness and work-life balance into our professional development offerings helps students develop sustainable career practices. We’ve seen the benefits of mindfulness and stress management workshops, which equip students with skills that will serve them well beyond graduation.

Tips for Continuous Improvement and Success

Creating an impactful professional development program is an ongoing effort. Here are a few strategies that have worked well for us:

Collaborate across departments. Partner with career services, alumni relations and various academic departments to build a comprehensive program.

Partner with career services, alumni relations and various academic departments to build a comprehensive program. Leverage alumni networks. Engage alumni to provide insights, mentorship and job opportunities for current students.

Engage alumni to provide insights, mentorship and job opportunities for current students. Stay current with industry trends. Regularly update your program to reflect the latest industry needs and trends.

Regularly update your program to reflect the latest industry needs and trends. Gather and act on feedback. Continuously seek feedback from students, alumni and employers to refine and improve your offerings.

Continuously seek feedback from students, alumni and employers to refine and improve your offerings. Make it inclusive. Ensure that your program addresses the diverse needs of your student population, including international students and those from underrepresented groups.

Creating successful professional development programs for graduate students is both a challenge and an opportunity. It requires an ongoing commitment to integrated education, a willingness to innovate and a deep understanding of the diverse paths our students may take.

To ensure that our professional development efforts are most effective and to continue to improve them, we’ve established clear metrics for success. Key indicators include postgraduation employment rates, job satisfaction, student participation and feedback from employers.

One of my proudest moments was receiving an email from a former student who credited her professional development experiences with giving her the skills and confidence to successfully pivot her career from academia to industry. Such stories are a testament to the long-term benefits of our work.

In fact, as the M.A.P.S. program continues to evolve, I’m continually inspired by the creativity, resilience and success of our students and alumni. By providing students with robust professional development opportunities, we’re not just preparing them for their first job after graduation—we’re equipping them with the skills, mindset and networks to thrive throughout their careers.

I encourage all graduate program professionals to view professional development not as an add-on but as an integral part of graduate education. The investment we make in these programs and experiences pays off not only in the success of our students but also in the positive impact they will have in their chosen fields and society at large.

What innovative approaches to professional development have you implemented in your programs? How are you preparing your graduate students for the ever-changing workforce? Let’s keep this important conversation going and work together to create truly impactful professional development opportunities for our graduate students.