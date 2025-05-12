Experiential learning, very simply put, is a process of learning by intentional and thoughtful doing, which can allow for a deeper understanding of yourself and your work. This is in stark contrast to a “checklist mentality,” where you work through a list of predetermined types of activities and accomplishments without reflection and intentionality. Your career and professional development, ideally, will be an intentional and thoughtful process: You will accomplish goals (such as completing an internship in an industry of interest or wrapping up a semester) and also be able to discuss why they mattered, how you accomplished them and what you learned about yourself and your work.

In fact, developing an awareness of who you are as a professional (skills, interests, values) and recognizing your internal and external motivators and the types of environments in which you thrive will help you refine your career plan and achieve your career goals. This sort of self-awareness enables an iterative process of career development, maximizes the chances of your career satisfaction and might also make it easier to pivot when things don’t go exactly as planned. Additionally, employers are interested in candidates who display technical skills as well as self-awareness, critical thinking, and communication and problem-solving skills. Insights into your skills in each of these domains can be gained through self-reflection.

So, think of your career plan in terms of intentional and strategic choices that make sense for you, and not just as a process of replicating what you see being done by others. This is important for everyone’s career development but especially so for international students who may have fewer opportunities for certain types of experiential learning (like paid internships).

Reflection Is Most Useful When You Act Upon It

Reflection, broadly speaking, is another word for thinking in a focused and careful manner. Consider making time on a regular basis (every semester or after a project/internship) to respond to self-reflection prompts in writing. Start small and make it a habit. Here are some examples of questions you could ask yourself:

Experience: In which ways did it exceed my expectations? What did I learn about myself during this time? Did anything about it surprise me? What does this experience make me want to do next? Team: Who did I get to work with or meet during this experience? Which of their attributes did I appreciate? What does this tell me about the type of environment I do well in? Individual: Which technical and nontechnical skills did I use when fulfilling my responsibilities? Are those typical for me? Did I enjoy using them? How might I stretch myself in the future? Are there areas I need to work on? Big-picture: What hesitations do I have about the future right now? What am I feeling confident about right now?

Don’t worry about perfection. Look for skill words, recurring themes and the value statements emerging from your free-flowing thoughts.

One outcome of such reflection exercises is the development of more insightful career tools: For example:

Résumé: Do you need a new experience section? A modification of your professional summary? Refined bullet-point statements that show more than a superficial understanding? LinkedIn: Does your headline or summary represent you well? Will you write a post summarizing your intentional learning this semester?

Your self-reflection might help you advance your learning or modify your career plan. I have worked with students who completed a competitive internship at a major company but returned to campus with the sense that “something was missing.” Upon reflection, some chose to modify their career plans entirely while others strategized how to advocate for what they needed in the future. In almost every situation, they were able to clarify for themselves: What makes a job a good job?

Some students don’t have an internship lined up for this summer or have had offers withdrawn. If you are in that position, ask yourself: What was I hoping to get out of an internship or another planned experience? What have I learned about myself because things didn’t go according to plan? How have I adapted to adversity, and how can I talk about these skills in a way that will appeal to other employers? And who can help me with this?

Reflection is a critical skill for ongoing career development, one that will remain important well past your time in graduate school. For example, I (Amruta) realized the value of dedicated time for reflection only after attending a conference a couple of years into a new job. Though I heard excellent ideas, met impressive folks, and was inspired to do several new things, I was unable to implement anything on my own campus! My conference experience felt like an exciting, overwhelming blur and I felt like I had failed to do my job. Upon reflection, I realized I needed time during the conference to process what I had learned, what appealed to me, what I needed help with, and what I wanted to prioritize. And my mentor helped me realize how to set reasonable expectations for action.

By the time the second conference came around, I had built in time for reflection each day and had worked with a committee to develop a Reflection Journal for new conference attendees, a practice which continues to this day within this conference. The Reflection Journal itself has evolved over the years but the idea that we should make time to think about what we have engaged with and how it has changed us remains unchanged and integral to our own development.

Reflection, thus, can have profound impacts. It isn’t always an immediate process. And it doesn’t have to be an entirely solitary process. Involve the people you trust.

Work With Your Career Support Team

While self-reflection is crucial, meeting with a career advisor or mentor can significantly enhance the process. For example, before you leave for your internship, you could discuss questions such as: “How can I use this upcoming internship to explore alignment with my known skills, values and interests? What should I be mindful of to make the most of this opportunity?” Develop reflection prompts and a plan together.

When you return from the internship, plan to meet with your career adviser or mentor and process your experience. By thoughtfully considering and discussing these questions and insights, you can move beyond a simple summary of your internship and gain a deeper understanding of how your experiences align with your evolving career aspirations. This intentional reflection can empower you to make more informed decisions about your future career path.

Here are more suggestions on integrating self-reflection and discussions into career tools:

Interview Preparation: “How can I effectively articulate the skills and knowledge I gained from my internship to demonstrate my value to potential employers in an interview setting?"

Focus on Impact: Don't just list tasks. Highlight the impact you made. Did you improve efficiency? Solve a challenging problem? Quantify your achievements whenever possible.

Don't just list tasks. Highlight the impact you made. Did you improve efficiency? Solve a challenging problem? Quantify your achievements whenever possible. Use the STAR Method: Structure your responses using the STAR method (Situation, Task, Action, Result) to provide clear and concise examples.

Structure your responses using the STAR method (Situation, Task, Action, Result) to provide clear and concise examples. Translate Skills: Emphasize how your research or project-based experiences translate into relevant professional skills, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, data analysis, communication, teamwork and adaptability.

Networking Opportunities: “How can I leverage the professional relationships I built during my internship to expand my professional network and explore potential career paths?"

Stay Connected: Maintain contact with your supervisor, colleagues and mentors through LinkedIn, email or occasional brief check-ins.

Maintain contact with your supervisor, colleagues and mentors through LinkedIn, email or occasional brief check-ins. Leverage Your Network: Utilize your network for informational interviews, introductions to other professionals in your field and invitations to industry events.;

Utilize your network for informational interviews, introductions to other professionals in your field and invitations to industry events.; Expand Your Second-Degree Network: Connect with your colleagues' connections on LinkedIn to broaden your professional reach.

Connect with your colleagues' connections on LinkedIn to broaden your professional reach. Set SMART Goals: (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-bound). For those who secure an internship, one SMART goal example can be, “By the end of my internship, I will connect with no fewer than three colleagues in supporting departments to learn about other opportunities at the organization.”

Make It a Habit

The process of intentional and thoughtful doing is useful in many aspects of graduate life. As a graduate student, you often juggle numerous demands, making it challenging to fully dedicate yourself to an internship while also being honest with yourself about your capacity and ability to prioritize self-care. Communicate your internship/experiential learning goals to your adviser/principal investigator early on and explore options for adjusting your research schedule or delegating other responsibilities.

As you integrate experiential learning into your graduate studies, remember that sustainability is key to long-term success. We frequently encounter students who attempt to balance a full-time internship with intensive research, working in the lab late nights and weekends. This approach is not only unsustainable but can also diminish the value of the experiential learning itself. To truly benefit, strive for presence and balance, so you can absorb information effectively, build strong relationships and develop a deeper understanding of the work without sacrificing your well-being.

By embracing these principles of intentional learning, you not only enhance the value of your immediate experience but also cultivate a mindset for continuous growth and adaptability. The benefits of experiential learning extend far beyond your graduate studies; in fact, reflection empowers lifelong learning and positions you to proactively shape a fulfilling and impactful career.