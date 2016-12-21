Delayed Release of Gainful Employment Template

Last week the U.S. Department of Education announced a delay in the release of an updated template colleges are required to use next year to make gainful employment disclosures. The gainful employment regulations, which went into effect last year, set performance standards for the ability of graduates of vocational programs to repay their federal student loans. The rule applies to for-profits and non-degree programs at community colleges and other nonprofit institutions.

The department in November released its first batch of gainful employment data, which it plans to use to enforce the rule. The public release didn't include programmatic numbers, and the disclosure template is not slated to be available until the tail end of January, the department said. Colleges will have at least 60 days to post the required information once the template is out. Prior disclosure requirements remain in effect under the 2016 version of the template. But experts said specific gainful employment data might not be publicly available until the new template is out.

Congressional Republicans have been critical of the gainful employment rule and likely will seek to roll it back, or at least portions of it, probably with the backing of the incoming Trump administration.