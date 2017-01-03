Cuts in Positions and Salaries at Antioch College

Antioch College has announced that it is dealing with budget shortfalls by eliminating five positions and cutting the salaries of 23 senior administrators, The Yellow Springs News reported. The president and four other senior administrators are taking pay cuts of 20 percent, while other administrators will see their salaries cut by 5 percent. Fund-raising at the college, which was revived in 2011 after being shut down, has not met targets. Nor has enrollment. This academic year, only 45 new students enrolled, while the target was more than 80. Total enrollment stands at 220.