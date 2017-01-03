Title

Revised Guidelines for Comments

By

Scott Jaschik
January 3, 2017
Comments
 

Inside Higher Ed is today clarifying and adding to its guidelines on comments on articles that appear on the site. The guidelines aim to preserve an open forum for readers to discuss their views on the articles and essays published here, rather than abandoning or severely restricting such conversation as others have done. We strive, though, to promote an environment where those views may be shared and debated in a civil way. The guidelines may be found here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Best Lists of 2016
Let's Banish the Phrase 'Creative Writing'

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Hopeless in 2017
The Inevitable Question From Relatives
Starting 2017 by Reading 'Evicted'
Higher Education Reform Debated in Chile

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top