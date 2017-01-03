Title
Revised Guidelines for Comments
January 3, 2017
Inside Higher Ed is today clarifying and adding to its guidelines on comments on articles that appear on the site. The guidelines aim to preserve an open forum for readers to discuss their views on the articles and essays published here, rather than abandoning or severely restricting such conversation as others have done. We strive, though, to promote an environment where those views may be shared and debated in a civil way. The guidelines may be found here.
