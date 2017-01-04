Danish Law Restricts Students From Taking Second Degree at Same Level

Denmark’s Parliament has passed a bill that restricts students who already have a university degree from pursuing a second degree program in a different field at the same or lower educational level, The Local reported. Supporters say the bill will save 300 million kroner -- about $42 million -- per year, but critics say it limits students’ educational choices and employment prospects. Nearly 80,000 people have signed a petition opposing the bill, which argues that “thousands of students will be stuck in an education in which they can’t see a future.”

Tuition is free for Danish students attending public universities, and students are entitled to monthly living grants or loans.