Title

New in Career Counseling: Brain Wave Scanning

By

Carl Straumsheim
January 4, 2017
Comments
 

The Royal Bank of Scotland is making life easier for students who may be considering a job in banking but need some guidance. According to the Huffington Post UK, the bank is using a brain wave-sensing headset developed by NeuroSky at career fairs to gauge which jobs are piquing students' interests. Students are shown 10 images and videos of different skills while wearing the headset, which tracks spikes in activity -- an indication of what skills students hope their careers will entail.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Breaking Up Is Hard to Do
The Best Lists of 2016
Let's Banish the Phrase 'Creative Writing'

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Open Letter to Governor Christie
Managing Expectations vs. Reality in Your Classroom
Reading 'White Trash' and Discussing Economic Mobility
#HigherEd: Making Social Strategic
Hopeless in 2017
The Inevitable Question From Relatives

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top