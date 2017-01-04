Title
New in Career Counseling: Brain Wave Scanning
January 4, 2017
The Royal Bank of Scotland is making life easier for students who may be considering a job in banking but need some guidance. According to the Huffington Post UK, the bank is using a brain wave-sensing headset developed by NeuroSky at career fairs to gauge which jobs are piquing students' interests. Students are shown 10 images and videos of different skills while wearing the headset, which tracks spikes in activity -- an indication of what skills students hope their careers will entail.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!