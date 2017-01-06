Study: Librarians on Information Literacy

Only about one-quarter of librarians say their libraries support information literacy instruction, even though virtually all of them believe it has a positive impact on graduation rates and success in the work force, a new study by the library-service provider ProQuest found. The 217 high school and college librarians surveyed also said they aren't sure if library visitors understand the importance of being able to find, analyze and incorporate information -- only 21.2 percent of the respondents said so, compared to the 34.1 percent who disagreed. While most of the surveyed librarians (90.8 percent) said they teach information literacy skills through one-on-one sessions with visitors, many librarians (42.4 percent) said they lack a way of assessing visitors' level of information literacy.