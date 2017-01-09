Title

Sandusky Scandal Has Cost Penn State $237 Million

By

Scott Jaschik
January 9, 2017
An Associated Press analysis examines all the financial costs for Pennsylvania State University associated with the scandal over Jerry Sandusky, the former football coach who was convicted in 2012 of the sexual abuse of numerous boys. The total so far is $237 million, including settlements with victims, legal costs, fines and more.

