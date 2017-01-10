Title

Embattled Charlotte School of Law to Reopen

By

Paul Fain
January 10, 2017
Comments
 

Charlotte School of Law will reopen this semester despite losing access to federal financial aid, The Charlotte Observer reported. The for-profit law school is on probation with its accreditor, the American Bar Association, for problems with its admissions policies, curriculum and bar exam passage rates. Last month the U.S. Department of Education suspended the law school's access to federal aid, citing its accreditation problems and that the school had made misrepresentations to students.

The school last week told students that it would reopen, with classes beginning next week. Without access to federal aid, the school said on its website that students might need to explore "bridge financing" such as private loans.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Compassion Is No Substitute for Competence
Swimming Against the Current
Be Wary of the Details

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

“Mom Always Liked You Best!”
Keeping Your Brand Campaign Fresh
Keeping Your Brand Campaign Fresh
How to Scale the Liberal Arts
Grading Contract Journey Part II: Fiction Writing
Islands of Innovation

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top