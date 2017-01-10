Embattled Charlotte School of Law to Reopen

Charlotte School of Law will reopen this semester despite losing access to federal financial aid, The Charlotte Observer reported. The for-profit law school is on probation with its accreditor, the American Bar Association, for problems with its admissions policies, curriculum and bar exam passage rates. Last month the U.S. Department of Education suspended the law school's access to federal aid, citing its accreditation problems and that the school had made misrepresentations to students.

The school last week told students that it would reopen, with classes beginning next week. Without access to federal aid, the school said on its website that students might need to explore "bridge financing" such as private loans.