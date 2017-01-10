U British Columbia Restores Invitation to Speaker

The University of British Columbia announced Monday that it has reinstated the speaking engagement of John Furlong at a fund-raising event next month.

Santa Ono, president of the university, last week apologized to John Furlong for the cancellation of a speech he was scheduled to given. Furlong was CEO of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games and was widely praised for his work to make the event a success. But when word spread that he was going to speak at the UBC event, some First Nations groups (those representing indigenous Canadians) circulated an open letter criticizing the appearance. The letter cited allegations -- which Furlong has denied and that have been rejected by authorities-- that he was abusive to First Nations children he taught at a school in 1969 and 1970.

In announcing that Furlong would be speaking, Ono said: "I have made it my decision as president of the university to reverse course because it is simply the right thing to do. I decided this after better informing myself with the facts, including Mr. Furlong’s stellar reputation in the fields of business, leadership and sport, the diverse views of our many stakeholders, and, as importantly, the judicial record. The British Columbia Civil and Supreme Courts have ruled in favor of Mr. Furlong in every matter that has come before them. The university had no basis to put its judgment above theirs."

The university's original decision to cancel the event with Furlong has been widely criticized in Canada.