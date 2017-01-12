search
Title
Iowa State Receives $93 Million Gift
January 12, 2017
Iowa State University on Wednesday announced an anonymous $93 million gift. Initial priorities for spending will be Initial investments the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication, the arts and humanities, including the theater program, and programs focused on data science and computing.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!