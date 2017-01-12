Title

Iowa State Receives $93 Million Gift

Scott Jaschik
January 12, 2017
Iowa State University on Wednesday announced an anonymous $93 million gift. Initial priorities for spending will be Initial investments the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication, the arts and humanities, including the theater program, and programs focused on data science and computing.

