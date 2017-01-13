Title

British Universities Fret About Grade Inflation

By

Doug Lederman
January 13, 2017
Comments
 

Roughly one in four students are leaving British colleges and universities with top honors, raising concerns about grade inflation and the devaluation of degrees, The Telegraph reported. More than 104,000 students graduated last year with a top degree classification, a fivefold increase since 1999, the newspaper said, prompting some leading employers to shift their emphasis from grades to work experience in the hiring process.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Coming in 2017
Colleges Should Abandon Early Admissions
‘Suspicious Minds’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'Placement Colleges'
Institutional Values and the Value of Truth-Seeking Institutions
In Defense of Phone Love
All Aboard Digital Skills
Math Geek Mom: Holding Things Together
Guest Review: Memoirs ‘The Inventors’ and ‘Immortal for Quite Some Time’

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top