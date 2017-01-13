Title
British Universities Fret About Grade Inflation
January 13, 2017
Roughly one in four students are leaving British colleges and universities with top honors, raising concerns about grade inflation and the devaluation of degrees, The Telegraph reported. More than 104,000 students graduated last year with a top degree classification, a fivefold increase since 1999, the newspaper said, prompting some leading employers to shift their emphasis from grades to work experience in the hiring process.
