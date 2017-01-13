Title

Harvard U, MIT Release Updated MOOC Report

By

Carl Straumsheim
January 13, 2017
Comments
 

Researchers at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Thursday released the latest version of an ongoing study to analyze the learners in massive open online courses on edX, which the two institutions founded. The study was first released in 2014. The 2017 version contains information about the 4.5 million learners who have participated in edX MOOCs since 2012. Findings include:

  • Participation in edX MOOCs has leveled off since the platform discontinued an option for learners to earn a free certificate of completion.
  • About one-third (32 percent) of the people who participate in edX MOOCs work or used to work as teachers.
  • More than half (60 percent) of learners in the average MOOC opt for paid certificate.
  • The average MOOC learner spends 29 hours with the courseware before earning a certificate.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Coming in 2017
Colleges Should Abandon Early Admissions
‘Suspicious Minds’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'Placement Colleges'
Institutional Values and the Value of Truth-Seeking Institutions
In Defense of Phone Love
All Aboard Digital Skills
Math Geek Mom: Holding Things Together
Guest Review: Memoirs ‘The Inventors’ and ‘Immortal for Quite Some Time’

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top