Title

No Confidence Vote Over Alaska System President

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 16, 2017
Comments
 

The University of Alaska at Anchorage’s Faculty Senate on Friday voted no confidence in Jim Johnsen, president of the University of Alaska System, 28 to 9, the Alaska Dispatch News reported. The nonbinding resolution says that faculty turnover has increased while morale has declined under Johnsen’s tenure, in part because "the issues or concerns raised by the faculty have had no apparent influence on" and are not addressed by any decisions concerning a major system restructuring.

That process, called Strategic Pathways, aims to streamline academic and administrative operations across campuses. Frank Jeffries, a professor of business and public policy, said that the restructuring didn't follow best practices, and the statewide administration appeared to make decisions while "completely ignoring financial implications,” according to the Dispatch News.

Alaska Board of Regents Chair Gloria O'Neill said the regents still have full confidence in Johnsen. "I believe this is systematic of real change and the messy environment that we find ourselves in," she added.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lessons From the Tragedy of the Commons
Coming in 2017
Colleges Should Abandon Early Admissions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

"Do Not's" and "Do's" When Defending Tenure
Liberal Arts in a World Gone Mad
3 Reasons to Read the Higher Ed Supplement to National EdTech Plan
Firemen and Closers
With Only Days to Go, What Say You?
'Placement Colleges'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top