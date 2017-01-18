3 U of Oregon Football Players Hospitalized

Three University of Oregon football players were hospitalized last week following a series of "grueling" off-season strength and conditioning workouts, The Oregonian reported on Monday. All three players remain in the hospital, and the mother of one of the athletes told the newspaper that her son was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a rare condition in which muscle tissue degrades and can enter the bloodstream. In August, eight women's volleyball players at Texas Woman's University were also diagnosed with the condition, which is frequently caused by overexertion.

On Tuesday, the University of Oregon announced that it had suspended the football team's strength and conditioning coach.

"The safety and welfare of all of our student-athletes is paramount in all that we do," the university said in a statement. "While we cannot comment on the health of our individual students, we have implemented modifications as we transition into full training to prevent further occurrences."